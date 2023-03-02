Baader Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €46.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.28) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €51.00 ($54.26) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday.

FRA:KGX opened at €38.11 ($40.54) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($87.04). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.34.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

