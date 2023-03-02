Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $486,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.47. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $108.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

