Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AES. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 106.4% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in AES by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 435,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after buying an additional 47,235 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in AES by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AES by 265.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 414,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 301,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AES opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -75.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Further Reading

