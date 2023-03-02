Balancer Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Balancer has a market capitalization of $335.16 million and $10.13 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Balancer token can now be bought for about $6.97 or 0.00029698 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 93.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.75 or 0.00423934 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,742.78 or 0.28655819 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,690,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,063,773 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

