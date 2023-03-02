Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) Announces Dividend of €0.06

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of €0.06 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at GBX 325.85 ($3.93) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.00 and a beta of 1.42. Banco Santander has a one year low of GBX 193.42 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 333.27 ($4.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 283.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 246.27.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

