Bank of America Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $235.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

NYSE:CRM opened at $167.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after buying an additional 450,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

