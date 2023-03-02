Bank of America Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $235.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.
Salesforce Stock Up 2.3 %
NYSE:CRM opened at $167.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after buying an additional 450,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
