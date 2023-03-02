Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,286,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $392,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 0.8 %

SNPS opened at $361.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.72.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.