Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $356.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,699,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $356,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $96.52 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

