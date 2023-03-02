Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 263,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $501,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 2.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 130.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 5.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.41.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $204.55 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

