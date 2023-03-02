Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 2,089,239 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.12% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $327,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $84.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

