Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,680 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 725,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $509,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $824.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $824.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $788.17. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $873.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.64 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

