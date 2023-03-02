Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) “Reduce” Rating Reiterated at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research reissued their reduce rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$88.63 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cormark cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$78.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS opened at C$68.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$63.19 and a one year high of C$94.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.99 by C$0.07. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 33.27%. The business had revenue of C$7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.0831461 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

