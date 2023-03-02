Barclays Reiterates “€3.20” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.40) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.13) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.61) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of O2D opened at €2.92 ($3.10) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.42. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.01 ($2.14) and a twelve month high of €3.03 ($3.22). The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

