Barclays Trims Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Target Price to $14.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MPW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.09.
Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MPW stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52.
Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,408 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
