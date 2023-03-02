Barclays Trims Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Target Price to $14.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MPW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,408 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

