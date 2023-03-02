Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,657 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.52.

NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,247. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $58.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

