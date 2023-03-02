Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires 1,100 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,973,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,855,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $145.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.