Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $67,852,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,332,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,669,083,902.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,868,610 shares of company stock worth $852,282,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $140.15 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.81. The company has a market cap of $377.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

