Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.27.

In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $421,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $421,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,024 shares of company stock worth $1,578,241 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

