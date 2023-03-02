Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 5,000 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

