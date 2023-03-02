Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$5.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$8.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.01.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTE stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.44. 6,649,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,596. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.91. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.11 and a 12-month high of C$9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

