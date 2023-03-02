BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Up 0.5%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €41.35 ($43.99) and last traded at €40.90 ($43.51). Approximately 10,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.70 ($43.30).

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment plans, manages, and constructs wind farms and solar park. It is also involved in the power production activities. Its Energy segment supplies heating oil, fuels, and lubricants, as well as wood pellets and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.