Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Announces Earnings Results

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BEAM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.81. 1,562,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,564. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $75.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $2,130,382.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,843.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,087. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

