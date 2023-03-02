Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Announces Earnings Results

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share.
Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of BEAM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.81. 1,562,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,564. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $75.70.
Several analysts have commented on BEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
