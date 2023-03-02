Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,999.34

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,999.34 ($24.13) and traded as high as GBX 2,226 ($26.86). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,217 ($26.75), with a volume of 317,221 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.20) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($32.10) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($31.86) to GBX 2,700 ($32.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($34.51) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,554 ($42.89) to GBX 2,573 ($31.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,594.29 ($31.31).

Bellway Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,090.31, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,110.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,999.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

