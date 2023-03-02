Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 12,837 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Altria Group by 866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

