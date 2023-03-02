Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) Insider Purchases £76,000 in Stock

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating) insider Yngve Myhre purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £76,000 ($91,709.91).
Benchmark Stock Performance
Shares of LON:BMK traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 39 ($0.47). 15,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,853. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.07. The firm has a market cap of £288.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.07, a PEG ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.86. Benchmark Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 33 ($0.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 55.50 ($0.67).
About Benchmark
