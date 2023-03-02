Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) Insider Purchases £76,000 in Stock

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating) insider Yngve Myhre purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £76,000 ($91,709.91).

Shares of LON:BMK traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 39 ($0.47). 15,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,853. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.07. The firm has a market cap of £288.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.07, a PEG ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.86. Benchmark Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 33 ($0.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 55.50 ($0.67).

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass/bream, salmon, shrimp, and tilapia breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

