Bend DAO Self Reported Market Cap Tops $187.99 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $187.99 million and $1.14 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 89.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.95 or 0.00423761 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,688.29 or 0.28642726 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

