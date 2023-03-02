Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the technology retailer on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Best Buy has increased its dividend by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Best Buy has a payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Best Buy to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

NYSE:BBY opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.15. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $112.96.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Best Buy by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

