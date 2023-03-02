Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.80-45.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.76 billion. Best Buy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.70-$6.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.94.

NYSE BBY traded down $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $80.79. 5,508,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,238 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 77.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

