Better World Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BWACU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 1,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Better World Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

About Better World Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.