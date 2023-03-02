Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.44) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.36.

BCYC stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 283.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 58,946 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,649,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $174,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares in the company, valued at $9,490,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

