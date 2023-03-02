BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 111,700 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BIMI International Medical Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIMI traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,359. BIMI International Medical has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIMI International Medical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIMI International Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) by 521.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,962 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.61% of BIMI International Medical worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIMI International Medical Company Profile

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies. The Wholesale Pharmaceuticals segment includes supplying prescription and OTC medicines, TCM, healthcare supplies and sundry items to clinics, third party pharmacies, hospitals, and other drug vendors.

