Bionano Genomics (BNGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Bionano Genomics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bionano Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 258,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 193,819 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 54,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 38,577 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 79,801 shares in the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

