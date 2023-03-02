Bionano Genomics (BNGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.35.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bionano Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, December 12th.
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
