Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Hits $280.19 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $280.19 million and approximately $17.31 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $16.00 or 0.00071508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00176766 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00049028 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

