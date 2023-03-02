Bitsubishi Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.02 Billion (BITSU)

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Bitsubishi has a total market capitalization of $27.02 billion and $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitsubishi has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitsubishi token can currently be purchased for about $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi Token Profile

Bitsubishi launched on April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. The official website for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi.net. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi.

Bitsubishi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

