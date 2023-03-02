BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the January 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DSU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 126,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,302. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $10.79.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0705 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

