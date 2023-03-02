BlackRock Inc. Has $1.82 Billion Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,238,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 910,199 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.44% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $1,824,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $97.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.80.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

