BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 288.4% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,869,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,617,000 after purchasing an additional 407,310 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 84,226 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 49,341 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BYM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.21. 46,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,160. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

