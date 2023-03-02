Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCSA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,562. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

