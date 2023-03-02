Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 538 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.67.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $421.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.21. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

