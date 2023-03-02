BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.52

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.52 and last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 218959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($69.15) to €67.00 ($71.28) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €60.00 ($63.83) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($71.28) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.96) to €61.00 ($64.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

