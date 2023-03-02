Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $2,750.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BKNG. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Booking from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,675.16.

BKNG opened at $2,552.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,315.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,040.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,554.25. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 123.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,273,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

