Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,040,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179,719 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $188,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after buying an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after purchasing an additional 306,720 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 473.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 312,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 258,298 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,054,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 303,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 189,469 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.8 %

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

BAH opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.77. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.