BOX (NYSE:BOX) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $29.24 on Thursday. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. Analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $98,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,394. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BOX by 32.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.