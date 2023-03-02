Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$228.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$228.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$205.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$213.79 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$117.48 and a 12-month high of C$222.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.43, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$210.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$200.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.65%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

