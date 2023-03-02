Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno Sells 8,500 Shares

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,206.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brady Trading Up 0.7 %

BRC traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 115,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,079. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.39 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Brady

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Brady’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRC. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Brady by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Brady by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Brady by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brady by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter worth about $11,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Brady

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.