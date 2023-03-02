BrainChip (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.34

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as 0.34 and last traded at 0.35, with a volume of 43487 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.36.

BrainChip Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.51.

BrainChip Company Profile

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include Akida Neural Processor IP, Akida Neural Processor System-on-Chip and the MetaTF Development Environment. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

