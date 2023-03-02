Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,573 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of APA worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in APA by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of APA by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

