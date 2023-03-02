BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.22

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 2531411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BRFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.95.
BRF Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF
About BRF
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
See Also
