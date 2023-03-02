BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.22

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 2531411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,575,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of BRF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 239,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of BRF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

