Bridgetown (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Trading Up 0.3%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Bridgetown Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgetown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgetown by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter.

About Bridgetown

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

