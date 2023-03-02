Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

BHFAN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 56,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,880. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $24.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

